'Shelter in secure place' - Govt issues urgent advice to Irish citizens in Ukraine

The Irish Foreign Ministry has issued "urgent" consular advice regarding the ongoing situation in Ukraine.

According to the Department of Foreign Affairs, all Irish citizens currently present in Ukraine are being advised to shelter in a secure place.

The call comes following military action taken by Russian president, Vladimir Putin, who this morning (Thursday February 23) televised an address as attacks began in Ukraine.

President Putin warned other countries against any attempt to interfere, stating it would lead to "consequences you have never seen in history".

In a statement, the Irish Foreign Ministry said, "Do not move around the country in the coming hours. Please follow the advice of local authorities."

We will post regular updates on @dfatirl as the situation develops. — Irish Foreign Ministry (@dfatirl) February 24, 2022

They confirmed updates will be posted on the department's Twitter page as the situation develops.

The move by Putin, which has reportedly resulted in multiple fatalities, has been condemned by nations all across Europe, as well as the United States.

Ukranian president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, confirmed the attack and stated on Twitter: "Russia treacherously attacked our state in the morning, as Nazi Germany did in [World War 2] years. As of today, our countries are on different sides of world history. [Russia] has embarked on a path of evil, but [Ukraine] is defending itself and won't give up its freedom no matter what Moscow thinks."

Our thoughts & prayers are with the innocent people of Ukraine, as families wake up to shocking Russian attacks. Russian leaders are lying to their own people to justify this illegal aggression.

We utterly condemn Russia for this act of unjustifiable war in the heart of Europe. — Simon Coveney (@simoncoveney) February 24, 2022

Minister for Defence, Simon Coveney, confirmed Ireland's diplomatic team in Kyiv has moved to a safe place.

He called Russia's attack "a shocking murderous act of aggression against a sovereign peaceful state".

He stated: "Russia has launched a full scale invasion of Ukraine. God help them. Rocket attacks and explosions across the country. Make no mistake: this is a shocking murderous act of aggression against a sovereign peaceful state. EU and world needs to respond strongly."