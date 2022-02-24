€7million in funding launched to develop amenities in rural Irish communities

A €7million fund for the development of local facilities and amenities in rural areas across Ireland has been launched.

The Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, announced details of the fund today (Thursday February 24), and confirmed grants of up to €50,000 are available for projects including men's sheds, community cinemas and walking tracks.

Speaking today, she said, "The priority of this year’s scheme is the development of facilities and amenities which will enhance our rural communities.

"As part of Our Rural Future, I want to ensure in particular that young people living in rural areas have access to amenities which they can enjoy with their friends be it youth hubs, walking tracks, basketball courts or skateboard parks."

Applications are invited under the CLÁR programme, which provides funding for small scale projects in rural areas that have experienced significant levels of population decline.

Minister Humphreys is encouraging people to apply for the funding.

She said, "CLÁR provides small grants which can make a big difference and I am encouraging local community groups, [sic], men and women's sheds and sports clubs to apply via their Local Authority if they have an idea for a project which could make a difference in their area."

Funding for the 2022 CLÁR programme has risen by over 25% this year in recognition of the importance of rejuvenating rural communities.

Residents of Ireland's off-shore islands are also encouraged to apply, with Minister Humphreys calling them "a key part of our rural future".

She said, "Like many of our other CLÁR areas, our off-shore Islands have seen significant levels of depopulation over the years. They also face specific challenges such as rural isolation, population decline, service accessibility and social disadvantage.

"Funding will also be provided to enable voluntary organisations acquire wheelchair accessible vehicles. This will facilitate free transport services to day-care and medical services for people with mobility issues and for those attending cancer treatment centres."

She concluded: "And for the first time, we will also be accepting applications from Community First Responder Organisations, as well as Voluntary Search and Rescue Organisations."