Young woman killed in three-car collision
A woman has been killed in a three-car collision in Co Cavan.
The crash happened at about 5.20am this morning (Wednesday February 2) near Butlersbridge.
Gardai said the woman, who was in her 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two other women, one in her 30s and the other in her 50s, were taken to Cavan General Hospital.
Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
The road in Cavan is closed for a forensic examination.
