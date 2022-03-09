Three men arrested in garda investigation of aggravated burglary of pensioner

Three men have been arrested by gardai investigating the aggravated burglary of a 73-year-old man earlier this year.
Gardai had been investigating the burglary at the home of Tom Niland near Skreen in Co Sligo on January 18.
The burglary left Mr Niland with severe injuries and on life support.
On Wednesday, gardai said that three men had been arrested on suspicion of burglary.
One of the men is in his 50s, while another is in his 30s. The third is in his 20s.
All are currently being detained at garda stations in Sligo and Leitrim.
All equipment and guidance will be provided where participants can learn to excercise safely in a friendly environment
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.