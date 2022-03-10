Economical: the key driving tips to reduce your petrol and diesel use

While yesterday's announcement of a reduction of excise for petrol and diesel was welcomed by most, fuel prices are set to remain high meaning that economical driving has never been more necessary.

Environment Minister Eamon Ryan might have raised eyebrows when he advised motorists to slow down - but the advice was roundly supported by many motoring correspondents.

There are also other simple steps that you can take to reduce fuel consumption.

With fuel expected to come down in price somewhat, due to the excise reduction - there may be a temptation to fill up your tank.

However, a full fuel tank adds to the weight of the car and ends up increasing your fuel use. It is advisable to fill your car less, but more often.

AA Ireland has a very useful blog which gives great advice on how drive more economically.

They say it is key to cut down on acceleration, and also to avoid sharp breaking.

The reduction of speed is a measure which will dramatically cut back your car guzzling fuel.

AA Ireland pointed out that a car travelling at 120km per hour uses about 20% more fuel than the same vehicle at 100km per hour.

It is also advisable to maintain a steady speed and use your car's cruise control, if possible.

Another simple measure is to lighten the load in your car and remove items, such as bags or sports equipment.

AA Ireland stresses the heavier your car, the more fuel you will use.

It is also best practice to move up through your gears quickly when driving and cut back on using air conditioning.

It is also advisable to streamline your car and remove items such as roof racks, when not in use.

If you can walk or cycle to a location, it is certainly worth your while. There is no fuel use involved, in addition to the health benefits.

For more details - check out the AA Ireland blog here