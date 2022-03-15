Search

15 Mar 2022

Coveney confirms 4th round of EU sanctions against Russia as war continues

Coveney confirms fourth round of EU sanctions against Russia as war continues

Coveney confirms fourth round of EU sanctions against Russia as war continues

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

15 Mar 2022 4:00 PM

Ireland's Minister for Defence has confirmed the finalisation of a fourth sanctions package against Russia. 

Minister Simon Coveney confirmed the news as Ireland and over 50 fellow EU member states launched a joint statement condemning Russia's aggression against war-torn Ukraine. 

New restrictions include the prohibition of the following: All transactions with certain state-owned enterprises, the provision of credit rating services to any Russian person or entity, and any new investments in the Russian energy sector. 

Further trade restrictions concerning iron and steel as well as luxury goods will also be introduced. 

The EU Council has also decided to sanction key oligarchs, lobbyists and propagandists pushing the Kremlin narrative on the situation in Ukraine, as well as key companies in the aviation, military and machine building sectors. 

High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell Fontelles, spoke about the latest sanctions package and said, "This [sic] is another major blow to the Russian economic and logistic base used to carry out the invasion of Ukraine, aimed at crippling the financing of the Kremlin’s war machinery." 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media