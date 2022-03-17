In Pictures: The world goes green as celebrations mark St Patrick’s Day

St Patrick’s Day celebrations are taking place across the world, with massive crowds joining events across Ireland.
Cities, towns and villages across the country are marking March 17 after the easing of coronavirus restrictions hit celebrations in recent years.
People came from far and wide to mark the occasion in Ireland’s capital, Dublin.
The company says it is "regrettably" increasing the average electricity bill by 27% and the average gas bill by 39%
Mr Martin had been due to speak at the 30th anniversary of the Ireland Funds Gala dinner on Wednesday evening
Ryan Tubridy said “We are all family, and we will gather together to remind ourselves of why we love being Irish.”
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.