20 Mar 2022

Witness appeal after woman in her 30s killed in shooting

Witness appeal after woman in her 30s killed in shooting

20 Mar 2022

A women has died in a shooting incident in Dublin on Saturday night.

Gardai and emergency services were called to the scene in the Finglas area at approximately 8.40pm.

The woman, aged in her 30s, was seriously injured during the incident.

She was taken to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital where she has since passed away.

The coroner has been notified and arrangements will now be made for a post-mortem examination to be carried out.

The scene is being preserved for a technical examination to be conducted by the Garda Technical Bureau.

Gardai said that no arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

Gardai are appealing for anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

Gardai can be contacted at Finglas garda station 01 666 7500, the garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

