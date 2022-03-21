Leo Varadkar expects approval for fourth dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Leo Varadkar has said a fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine is expected to be approved for use in Ireland, however, it may not be for everyone.

Speaking on Sunday (March 20) at the commemoration for those who lost their lives to the virus, The Tánaiste said that while the Government is awaiting advice, he thinks the vaccine programme would need to start around the middle of this year ahead of the winter season.

The fourth dose is being considered for older people and those who are medically vulnerable.

Varadkar also said that restrictions would not be re-imposed despite rising case numbers across Ireland but that the pandemic is not over yet and that while there is "ongoing cause for concern" it is not a cause for panic.

"It is a very different situation at the moment. About half of those in hospital with Covid would be in hospital anyway, it's incidental finding in their case.

"This is another wave but we don't want to anticipate it will neccessitate the reimposition of restrictions, but other things need to continue.

"We need to make sure that people have those boosters."