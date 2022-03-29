Search

29 Mar 2022

Hollywood comedian greets fans in Belfast ahead of sold-out impromptu gig

Hollywood comedian greets fans in Belfast ahead of sold-out impromptu gig

Hollywood comedian greets fans in Belfast ahead of sold-out impromptu gig

29 Mar 2022 11:16 AM

American comedian Kevin Hart has delighted fans in Belfast with an impromptu walkabout in the city centre. 

The Philadelphia funnyman is in the Northern Ireland capital to film the new Netflix heist comedy Lift.

He has also caused excitement during his stay in the region by announcing a last-minute gig at The Limelight in the city tomorrow night (Wednesday March 30) for which tickets appeared to have sold out within hours on Monday. 

Earlier this month, Hart caused a stir by taking to the floor during a programme of comedians at another venue, Lavery’s, before putting on an intimate gig at The Limelight. 

Yesterday morning (Monday March 28) he was spotted outside the Europa Hotel, a venue at one time notorious as the most bombed hotel in Europe. 

He took the time to chat to several people as he walked to the nearby Crown Bar.

The historic pub, which dates to Victorian times and has welcomed royal visitors in the past, is serving as one of the sets for Lift, which will principally be filmed at Belfast Harbour Studios.

It is being directed by F Gary Gray, best known for films including Straight Outta Compton, The Italian Job and Men In Black: International.

While no release date for Lift has been announced, it is expected to reach cinemas in early 2023.

