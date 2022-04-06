WANTED: Need a ticket? Electric Picnic organisers seek staff ahead of festival's 2022 return
Festival Republic, who run the Electric Picnic, are seeking freelance workers for their upcoming events this summer.
They are seeking people with experience working at festivals, gigs or similar events for a variety of roles in their upcoming shows between June and October.
They said: “Send your up to date CV, availability from June to October and a cover letter detailing your relevant experience to enquiries@festivalrepublic.com with the heading Event Opportunities 2022.”
