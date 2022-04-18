Easter Rising parade on anniversary of Lyra McKee's death 'in such bad taste', says family

The family of murdered journalist Lyra McKee have voiced disgust that a republican Easter parade linked with dissidents went ahead on the anniversary of her murder.
Ms McKee, a journalist, died after being struck by a bullet during rioting in the Creggan area of Derry on April 18, 2019.
Vigils took place in her memory in Belfast and Derry today (Monday April 18).
Ms McKee’s partner Sara Canning said, “We’re here to honour someone we loved, and they’re there to honour people who died 106 years ago. That’s my personal take on it and why I think it’s in such bad taste.”
A republican parade to commemorate the 1916 Easter Rising also took place in Derry today. It was connected to the group Saoradh which is accused of having links with the New IRA.
The New IRA group has previously claimed it was responsible for killing the journalist and author.
The Parades Commission had ruled that no paramilitary style clothing be worn in the procession.
Ms McKee’s sister Nichola Corner questioned why the event could not have been held on a different day, pointing out the date of Easter changes every year.
“When we objected to this parade taking place, it was on the grounds of the date alone, not on the grounds of marching,” she said.
“Had they marched on Saturday, Sunday, Tuesday, we wouldn’t have cared.
“It is insulting to go forth on Lyra’s anniversary, to do a parade of this nature honouring other dead. It’s in really bad taste.”
