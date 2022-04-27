Search

27 Apr 2022

Car crash leads to arrest of five men in criminal activity investigation

Five men arrested in criminal activity investigation after car crash

Reporter:

David Power

27 Apr 2022 11:26 AM

Five men have been arrested following a pursuit across two counties after the car failed to stop for gardaí earlier that evening.

As a result of ongoing investigations into criminal activity in the Leinster region, Gardaí intercepted a vehicle on the evening of Tuesday, 26th April, 2022, in County Meath.

This vehicle failed to stop for Gardaí and a managed containment operation ensued.

This operation concluded shortly before 8pm when the offending vehicle was involved in a single vehicle road traffic collision on the Newbridge Road in Naas, County Kildare.

It is understood that the group attempted to flee using back roads but eventually crashed and flipped their car near the Lidl on the Newbridge Road in Naas.

It is believed the car may have flipped after striking the Newbridge Road roundabout, adjacent to the Lidl store. It ended up on its side in the supermarket car park. 

Five males were arrested at the scene.

Two men, aged in their 20s, are currently being detained at Naas Garda Station under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

Three men, aged in their late teens, 20s and 40s, were taken to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Garda investigations are ongoing. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media