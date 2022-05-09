Couple stabbed to death in 'bloodbath' due to housemate's Covid paranoia, UK court hears

A couple were stabbed to death in the UK after their housemate became “paranoid” about the Covid risk during the first national lockdown, a court has heard.

Daniel Briceno Garcia, 46, is accused of murdering Sonia Butron Calvi, 66, and Edgar Aguilera Daza, 60, at the home they shared with five others in Stockwell, south London, on April 1 2020.

Prosecutor Tom Little QC told jurors at the Old Bailey: “What was found at the property can only be properly described as a bloodbath.”

He said: “This is a case that involves not one but two violent deaths at the hands of this defendant, which arose during the same incident right at the beginning of the first Covid lockdown in April 2020.

“There is now no dispute or issue that it was the defendant that killed both of the victims, and that he did so by stabbing them repeatedly with a knife.

“What you will have to decide is why he did so and what his state of mind was at the time.”

The victims had sublet rooms in the rented maisonette in Dorset Road to the defendant and five other Spanish speakers, the court heard.

Mr Little said it was a “worrying and concerning” time when the Prime Minister announced the first national lockdown on March 23 2020.

In the week before the killings, Ms Butron Calvi had bought a new fridge, which left the defendant unimpressed, Mr Little said.

Briceno Garcia was allegedly heard to say: “What is this piece of shit you have bought, this is useless.”

Mr Little said: “Other witnesses describe that the defendant had become concerned, if not paranoid, about the risk that Covid was going to pose, and was concerned about that in this property.

“That in itself you may think is understandable. It is quite another thing to react to the risks which Covid posed with the use of a knife.”

Jurors would also have to consider whether there had been any issues over rent and money.

On April 1, Ms Butron Calvi had allegedly told one of the other housemates that the defendant was “constantly in a bad mood”.

Later that afternoon, the defendant launched a “brutal and murderous attack”, first on Mr Aguilera Daza and then on Ms Butron Calvi, the court heard.

One resident heard shouting and opened her bedroom door to see Mr Aguilera Daza being repeatedly stabbed in the stomach while the defendant held him around the neck.

Ms Butron Calvi was then heard to scream “Daniel, no, Daniel. Daniel, I’m going to call the police.”

Later, when the witness ventured out of her room again, the defendant, wearing white cleaning gloves, allegedly told her: “Go back into your room and lock the door. I’m calling the police.”

Six 999 calls were made on the defendant’s phone before police arrived at the property, the court heard.

Briceno Garcia has admitted manslaughter but denies two counts of murder and the trial continues.