23 May 2022

Man in custody for fatal Co Down stabbing told police he 'didn't mean' for it to happen

23 May 2022 1:35 PM

A man who was remanded in custody over a weekend death in Co Down told police that he did not mean for any of this to happen.

Eamonn Darren O’Hanlon was stabbed on Hill Street in Gilford in the early hours of Saturday, and later died from his injuries.

Frank McAlinden, 27, of The Bell Inn, Cross Houses, Shrewsbury, appeared before Newry Magistrates’ Court this morning (Monday May 23) via videolink charged with his murder. 

McAlinden was also charged with possession of a knife with intent to commit murder.

He responded “yeah” when asked if he understood the charges he is facing.

A detective constable indicated she believed she could connect the accused with the charges.

She also told the court that in reply to the charges, McAlinden said: “I’m sorry, I didn’t mean for any of this to happen.”

The detective told the court police received a call from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service around 2.55am on Saturday that a man had been stabbed on Hill Street in Gilford.

She said three people were arrested and interviewed, but were released unconditionally after McAlinden handed himself into a police station and “accepted responsibility for the offence and having stabbed Mr O’Hanlon once in the chest area .. which caused the fatal injury”.

No application for bail was made and the defendant was remanded in custody.

He is to appear at Banbridge court via videolink on June 16.

