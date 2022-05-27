Almost 10,000 PPS numbers issued to Ukrainian child refugees - CSO

Almost 10,000 Ukrainian refugees who have received a PPS number in Ireland are 14 years of age or under.

That's according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO), which today (Friday May 27) revealed data on the number of Ukrainian refugees per Local Electoral Area (LEA), as well as information on age and gender.

Receipt of a PPS number allows arrivals to apply for income support from the Department of Social Protection.

Arrivals may claim child benefit for dependents as well as working-age income supports (such as job seekers allowance or basic supplementary allowance).

Although the numbers arriving in Ireland from Ukraine have seen a slight decline as of late, a total of 33,151 have come so far (based on the number of PPS numbers issued under the Temporary Protection Directive).

Twenty two thousand one hundred and five are made up of women and girls, while 11,046 are men and boys.

Twenty nine percent are aged 14 or under, with women aged 20 and over accounting for 28% of arrivals.

People aged 0-19 (both male and female) account for 38%.

The highest percentage of those arriving (43% or 14,271 people) were categorised as 'One parent with children' under relationship status.

However, the CSO notes spouses and/or partners may have stayed in Ukraine.

Statistician, Karola Graupner, said, "This 'Arrivals from Ukraine in Ireland' release is based on administrative data up to 22 May 2022. It is the first publication by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) providing insights into Ireland’s response to the Ukrainian crisis.

"Our analysis also shows that the rate per 100 of the population ranges across all LEAs in the country from 0.03% to 6.81%."

The LEA with the highest rate is Ennistimon in Clare (1,118) while the LEA of Drogheda Rural in Louth had the lowest rate in the country (6).