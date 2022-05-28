Teenager in England arrested on suspicion of murdering 17 year old

A 17-year-old boy in England has died after he was stabbed last night (Friday May 27).
Police were called to reports of a stabbing at a property in Camberley, Surrey, just after 11.30pm, where the victim died of his injuries at the scene in Green Hill Road.
A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.
A Surrey Police spokesperson said: “Sadly a 17-year-old man has died from his injuries at the scene.
“His family are aware and are being supported by officers.
“There will be an increase in police presence in the area during the day as our investigation into this incident continues."
Springboard+ offers free or 90% funded courses in areas of high skills needs including business, computing, engineering, science and hospitality and range from level 6 to postgraduate level
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.