ALERT: Health brand recalls all batches of food supplement due to undeclared ingredient
A health brand is recalling batches of a liquid food supplement due to an undeclared ingredient.
Aguulp is recalling all pack sizes of Aguulp for Gut natural mint flavouring as it contains an ingredient derived from lactose (a sugar naturally found in milk) which is not declared on the packaging.
It may make the affected product unsafe for consumers who are allergic to or intolerant of milk or lactose.
The product is sold online at Boots pharmacies across Ireland and on the Aguulp website.
West Ham defender Kurt Zouma has been ordered to carry out 180 hours of community service and banned from keeping cats for five years after kicking and slapping his pet in a disturbing video.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.