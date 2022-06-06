Young man dies in early morning crash

The fatal incident happened shortly after midnight on the R512 at Carrigmartin in Co Limerick
A man has been killed in a single-vehicle crash in Co Limerick.
The man, who was in his early 20s, was the sole occupant of the vehicle involved in the collision at Carrigmartin, Ballyneety, at around 12.30am on Monday.
He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to University Hospital Limerick for a post-mortem examination.
The road remained closed on Monday morning to facilitate an examination by forensic collision investigators.
Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.
Any road users who were travelling on the R512 at Carrigmartin between midnight and 12.30am and have dashcam footage have been urged to make it available to gardai.
