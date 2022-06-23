Search

23 Jun 2022

Motorcycle escort for young rider killed during road race

Motorcycle escort for young rider killed during road race

Reporter:

Reporter

23 Jun 2022 6:02 PM

Dozens of motorbikes have escorted the removal of the body of a Northern Ireland biker, who died in a Co Meath race at the weekend.

Twenty-year-old Jack Oliver was taking part in an event at the Crossakiel circuit, part of the Kells Road Races, when he was involved in a collision at around 1.30pm on Sunday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Thursday afternoon, dozens of motorbikes escorted Mr Oliver’s hearse, which bore a red flower arrangement that spelled out “Wee Jacko”, from Navan, Co Meath to his home in Limavady.

The bike escort was due to meet at Dillonsland at 1.30pm, and escort the hearse to Dundalk where more bikers and friends of Mr Oliver were expected to join the procession.

It was then scheduled to travel to Newry, Belfast and Dungiven, before returning to Mr Oliver’s home in Limavady.

Kells Road Races said in a post on its Facebook page that the “little club is absolutely heart broken” by his death.

Mr Oliver’s funeral will be held at 2pm on Sunday in Carrick Parish Church, followed by a burial in Enagh Cemetery at 3pm.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media