Government outlines its 6.7bn euro ‘cost of living’ Budget

Budget 2023 will be a “cost of living Budget” worth 6.7 billion euro, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has announced, while confirming that Budget Day would be held two weeks early this year in response to the cost-of-living crisis.

The Summer Economic Statement, announced on Monday after being approved by Cabinet, sets out the health of the Irish economy and the parameters for next year’s Budget.

It outlines an increase in spending of 2.2 billion euro compared with last year’s Budget.

The overall package will be made up of additional public spending worth 5.65 billion euro, and taxation measures worth 1.05 billion.

Three billion euro of the total is pre-allocated, and 3.7 billion is left to be divided between Government departments.

The planned change to tax bands and credits aims to ensure that workers are not “dragged” into higher levels of taxation by virtue of wage inflation, the Statement said.

The exact change to tax bands was not detailed as part of the Summer Economic Statement.

Budget 2023 will also include 4.5 billion euro in non-core expenditure for temporary measures, which include humanitarian support for Ukrainian refugees (three billion euro), the Brexit Adjustment Reserve (600 million euro) and some Covid-19 measures (one billion euro).

The Summer Economic Statement also notes the vulnerability of the economy to high public debt in Ireland, particularly when coupled with financing an ageing population, climate change mitigation, the digital transition and implementing Slaintecare.

Concerns were also raised about the severe economic disruption to the Irish export market if Russia were to completely withdraw its gas supplies from Europe, in retaliation for the sanctions imposed by the EU over the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Despite this, the Irish economy appears to have recovered well from the Covid-19 pandemic.

There was an Exchequer deficit of about five billion euro in the first half of last year, compared with an Exchequer surplus of 4.2 billion euro for the first half of this year.

This amounts to an overall turnaround of 9.5 billion euro compared with the first half of last year.

Tax revenue was projected at 75.8 billion euro this year, up almost 11% on an annual basis; the statement notes that a large part of any tax revenue “overshooting” will be due to corporation tax receipts, whose “continued flow cannot be guaranteed over the medium term”.

The details of the Summer Economic Statement were given on Monday by Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath, following approval by Cabinet.

Mr Donohoe said that corporate tax receipts worth 8.8 billion euro so far this year were were “well ahead” of 2021, but warned against overly relying on that income as it was “highly concentrated among a small number of companies and are therefore subject to extreme potential volatility”.

“So acknowledging that we do indeed have a surplus for the first half of the year, that surplus is largely driven by our performance in corporate tax receipts.”

Mr Donohoe stressed that he still expects the economy to grow this year, and confirmed that Cabinet had approved to move Budget Day to Tuesday September 27.

Mr McGrath said that as a result, there would need to be “more work done across the month of July” to provide estimates and costs in order to have budgetary work completed in time for that date.

Earlier, Taoiseach Micheal Martin said his Government will take Budgetary measures to alleviate the pressure on people over the cost-of-living crisis.

Speaking ahead of the Cabinet meeting, Mr Martin said: “We’re going to get the balance right here. The Summer Economic Statement sets out the parameters of what’s possible.

“We are in the context of a unique set of circumstances coming out of Covid-19, supply chain difficulties and balances between supply and demand, which created its own inflationary cycle.

“And then the war in Ukraine has been very dramatic in terms of its impact on energy prices, which has fed into the broader economy.

“So we do have to, through a combination of budgetary and temporary measures, try to alleviate the pressures on people, and that is the objective.

“Now remember, we already have taken taxation initiatives, around fuel and so on.”

Mr Martin added: “We do have to think of 2023 and beyond and to make sure that we have sustainability in our public finances and also to see what to do for the remainder of 2022.

“We are conscious that people are under a lot of pressure on households and so forth.

“So therefore we do have to see what we can do between now and the end of the year through the Budget and also how we have sustainability in pay and taxation measures.”

Mr Donohoe said the statement will show what resources are available for next year, and how the Government will agree a cost-of-living Budget.

He said the Budget will “make a difference to the pressures that we know so many households are facing at the moment”.

“We do really appreciate that, with the rising cost of fuel, rising cost of food, so many are feeling the pressure in their wallets, are really feeling the effect of rising prices at the moment,” Mr Donohoe added.

“But this is a challenge that is going to be with us for many months. It’s going to be with us next year and, because of that, the most effective and most appropriate way of dealing with this is through the Budget.

“What we will show later on today is the resources that are available for the Budget and we will lay out, from a taxation and expenditure point of view, what are the promises within which the Government will be able to put a budget together.

“We’re very much aware of the need for sustainability.”