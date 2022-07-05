'Our simple message is slow down' - Irish Air Corps issues appeal to speeding motorists

The Irish Air Corps is urging motorists to slow down and look out for vulnerable road users.
The call - which came through the Air Corps' social media on Sunday (July 3) - aims to emphasise the increased number of road deaths recorded since the beginning of 2022.
Eoin Connelly of the National Ambulance Air Service spoke in the video and said, "So far this year 83 people have died on Irish roads. Twenty percent of our call volume is road traffic collisions where we attend fatal and serious collisions.
"Many people are affected; families, friends, loved ones, people you may know. Our simple message is slow down and look for vulnerable road users."
#SlowDown https://t.co/OPLhx1QdQs— Irish Air Corps (@IrishAirCorps) July 3, 2022
The appeal comes with the support of An Garda Síochána, who are also encouraging motorists to take greater care on the roads.
In a video posted on Twitter this week, Garda Shaun Patton advised people to slow down to reduce collisions.
Garda Shaun Patton, Donegal Senior footballer, advising people to please #SlowDown.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) July 2, 2022
There is one easy thing that we all can do to reduce these collisions #SlowDown
Your influence could save a life.
Please help by sharing this message. pic.twitter.com/gjNIeO9TJx
He said, "Unfortunately we all know of a family member, friend or colleague who has died or been seriously injured in a road traffic collision. There is one simple thing that every driver can do to help reduce these collisions. One simple message: slow down."
