Public warned against swimming in ESB reservoirs due to potential dangers

The public is being reminded of the potentially serious consequences of swimming in ESB reservoirs.
The warning comes ahead of expected high temperatures this week by Met Éireann, which yesterday (August 9) issued a yellow alert for Munster and Leinster.
According to the ESB, reservoirs are "inappropriate" for swimming due to deep and fast-flowing waters, changing water levels and uneven ground.
The waters include reservoirs at Poulaphouca in Co Wicklow, Golden Falls and Leixlip in County Kildare, Inniscarra and Carrigadrohid in County Cork, the Ardnacrusha headrace and tailrace canal in County Clare, and Assaroe, Lough Nacung and Lough Dunlewey in County Donegal.
Rents increased by the fastest rate on record in the second quarter of this year, according to the latest report from property website Daft.ie
There are 449 admitted patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitals, according to today’s (Wednesday, August 10) INMO Trolley Watch.
The funding is being provided as part of Our Rural Future, the Government’s ambitious policy for rural development
League of Ireland side Shamrock Rovers have secured a place in the UEFA Europa Conference League group stages after defeating Shkupi 2-1 in North Macedonia on Tuesday (5-2 on aggregate).
Funding of almost €1 million will support and improve some 446 walking trails across the country, including 8 in Kilkenny and 4 in Carlow
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.