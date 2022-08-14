ALERT: Primark recalls children's homeware product due to safety concerns

A popular clothing and lifestyle shop has recalled a homeware product due to safety concerns.
According to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI), Primark/Penneys recalled its Primark Winnie the Pooh plate due to the possible risk of migration into food of chemicals including lead and formaldehyde.
Health effects are not expected from using the plates.
Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in Primark/Penney’s stores supplied with the implicated plates.
Subjects covered include understanding autism, general learning disabilities, dyslexia and literacy, and understanding behaviour
Senator Hoey said a suite of measures will be needed to ensure students have access to education this year
Learning how to save water will not only protect vital reservoir resources, it can also help save money on household bills
WhatsApp is to allow users to leave group chats without notifying others and control who can see when they are online as part of a privacy update to the messaging app.
His killing is one of the most contested events in Irish history, igniting acrimonious arguments that have endured ever since
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.