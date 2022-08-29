Search

29 Aug 2022

Trade mission to Asia represents 'critical opportunity' to promote Irish food - McConalogue

Reporter:

Mary MCFadden

29 Aug 2022 5:06 PM

An upcoming agri-food trade mission to Asia represents "a critical opportunity" to further promote Irish food and drink products on the continent. 

That's according to the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, who commented today (August 29) ahead of the first leg of the trade mission this week. 

The minister, who will take the lead in Japan and Singapore, said, "I am delighted to lead this trade mission to Japan and Singapore as it represents a critical opportunity to further promote Ireland’s high quality, safe and sustainably produced food and drink products in Japan, Singapore and the wider South East Asian premium markets. 

"We have successfully opened and expanded market access for Irish beef and sheepmeat exports to Japan in recent years, and this trade mission provides us with another opportunity to promote these exports to Japan." 

Speaking about the mission, which is the third to the region since 2017, Minister McConalogue stated he was "excited to build on the great work" done before. 

He said, "My key focus is on opening and developing new markets that will grow our world class food sector in order to deliver stronger returns to the farm families of Ireland who are the bedrock of our industry.

"This Trade Mission will strengthen and build ties between Ireland and the region in relation to agri-food trade. It will raise awareness of Ireland’s sustainable food production systems and our commitment to supporting business-to-business relationships which can make a real difference to Irish food and drink exporters." 

According to the Central Statistics Office (CSO), total agri-food exports to Japan increased by 20% in 2021 when compared to the year prior, amounting to almost €180million. 

Last year, dairy exports to Japan (mainly cheddar cheese) amounted to €66 million, with pig meat exports at €50 million, beef exports valued at over €28m, fish at €16 million and beverages at €10 million. 

Minister McConalogue praised Ireland's positive trading partnership with the country.  

He said, "Ireland’s positive relationship with Japan is going from strength to strength as evidenced by the Taoiseach’s recent visit in July and the vibrant trading partnership between our countries. This has seen Irish food exports to Japan continue to grow over the last few years even when faced with the recent global supply chain shocks. We share many cultural outlooks on food and farming so this will be a great opportunity to enhance our relationship. 

"I look forward to building on the strong Government to Government relationships we have during my meetings with my counterparts in Japan and to promoting Ireland’s high quality food offering in this valuable market."

He concluded: "In line with our shared Food Vision 2030 strategy for the sustainable growth of the sector, increasing market access, developing and expanding our exports to new markets, and in particular in Japan and the wider South East Asian region are priorities for my Department, working in close collaboration with Bord Bia, the Embassies of Ireland in Japan and Singapore, and the Irish agri-food sector as a whole. 

“I am using this trade mission to bring the amazing food produced on Irish family farms to the retail outlets and restaurants of this really exciting market." 

