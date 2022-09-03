Teenager dies at Kerry pony festival

A teenager has died after an incident at a Kerry pony festival.
Gardai and emergency services were called to the scene at Rossbeigh Beach earlier on Saturday at approximately 5.20pm.
The teenager received treatment at the scene following the incident but he was later pronounced dead.
His body has since been removed to the morgue at Kerry University Hospital.
