Woman arrested over stabbing incident in Dublin released without charge

A woman arrested in connection with a stabbing incident in Dublin has been released without charge, the Garda said.
A man, in his late 30s, died after being found with an apparent stab wound in the early hours of Tuesday morning at a flat in Claddagh Court in Ballyfermot.
Gardai said they released the woman, in her late 40s, without charge on Wednesday evening.
A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.