'Turn off your Sat Navs,' warning to the thousands of people travelling to the Ploughing

"Turn off your Sat Navs," the thousands of people travelling to the Ploughing in Carlow were told at the launch of the 2019 event in Ballintrane, Fenagh on Wednesday.

National Ploughing Association managing director, Anna May McHugh, made the comment at the launch of this year's event in Carlow as she urged people to follow the traffic plan on their way to the three-day showcase.

Over 300,000 people are expected to descend on Carlow from September 17-19 and she added: "It's very important that traffic will flow well."

View this post on Instagram Ploughing 2019 officially launched in Carlow, for more, see www.carlowlive.ie A post shared by Carlow Live (@carlowlive) on Sep 4, 2019 at 5:30am PDT

Ms McHugh then introduced Superintendent for the Carlow area, Aidan Brennan, who described the traffic plan to those in attendance and detailed what the Gardaí expect from motorists.

Supt Brennan said there is a robust traffic plan in place and they are asking people to "switch off the Sat Navs" and follow the routes as directed by Garda personnel at key junctions around Carlow and the surrounding counties.

He said the Gardaí have done their best to ensure that residents in Carlow and the surrounding counties will not be "discommoded" by Europe's largest outdoor event.

"We are also asking the public to drive safely," he added.

The launch was also attended by Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed, who said everything at the site in Fenagh was looking in "tip-top shape".

"The Ploughing is a fantastic celebration of rural Ireland and rural life," he added.

Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council, Cllr John Pender, paid tribute to the local community and landowners for rowing in behind the ambitious project and bringing the Ploughing to Carlow.

"It's an ideal opportunity to showcase the county as a tourism destination," he added.

Meanwhile, former World Ploughing Champion and nine time National Champion, Eamonn Tracey, said the Ploughing was last in Carlow in 2006 and he praised the local landowners who "welcomed them with open arms".

He extended a welcome to the 340 ploughing competition competitors, the 1,200 exhibitors and the over 300,000 people expected to attend the event.