A Carlow school has now decided to close for all three days of the Ploughing Championships from September 17-19.

Tyndall College in consultation with the Gardaí and other Carlow Post Primary schools have decided to close for all three days.

In a statement on Facebook, the school said: "We initially were only going to close on Tuesday the 17th but now in line with other schools and in the interest of student safety we will close on Wednesday the 18th and Thursday the 19th.

"We will be making up two days from our current calendar. We did have two school closures planned for October due to training on our new building, these dates were the 7th and the 23rd.

"However, we will now be open on these days to make up for the lost time. Monday the 16th and Friday the 20th are normal school days."