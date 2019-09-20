Despite record numbers 'traffic kept flowing' at Ploughing as Carlow Gardaí praised

National Ploughing Association managing director, Anna May McHugh, has heaped praise on Carlow Gardaí for their traffic management plan as everyone looks ahead to next year's event already.

Speaking after the 2019 Ploughing in Carlow, she said: "Traffic to and from the site has been moving well all week and credit is due to An Garda Síochána and the traffic management plan that was implemented.

"With record numbers attending, everyone expected to meet some holdups but the traffic was kept flowing at all times with only the very minimum of delays.

"We are delighted with the overall attendance figure this year. The three days ran extremely smoothly and everywhere I looked there were cheery smiling faces with all members of the family thoroughly enjoying themselves."

Taking the opportunity to press the flesh, several Government Ministers, Party Leaders and elected representatives were manning their tents and pouring customary cups of tea.

Some of the nationally recognisable political representatives today included an Taoiseach Leo Varadkar who visited many stands and even took the opportunity to plough a plot.

Other senior politicians included Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed who took the opportunity to hold a media conference in the NPA HQ.

Also among those attending today were the two Michéals, Minister Michéal Ring and the Fianna Fáil leader Michéal Martin.