17 Dec 2021

Tiger Woods to make playing return alongside Justin Thomas this weekend

Tiger Woods to make playing return alongside Justin Thomas this weekend

Tiger Woods, second from left, and his son Charlie, right, will play with Justin Thomas, second from right, and his father Mike Thomas the PNC Championship (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP)

Justin Thomas is excited to have a front-row seat for Tiger Woods’ return to golf.

Woods is set to play this weekend at the PNC Championship, 10 months on from a life-threatening car accident that left him needing surgery on multiple leg injuries.

The 45-year-old is partnering his 12-year-old son Charlie at the event in which major winners team up with a family member for a 36-hole scramble event in Orlando.

And the Woods team has been paired with Thomas and his dad Mike in Saturday’s opening round, with their tee-time at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club set for 12.18pm local time (5.18pm GMT).

Thomas, ranked sixth in the world, told the PGA Tour’s website: “My excitement level is high just for him being out here and being somewhere other than his house, and getting to see a lot of familiar faces.

“And I know spending time with Charlie is a huge deal to him. I know he’s excited for that part.

“In terms of the competing, I think his expectations are very low. But at the same time, he is who he is for a reason, so I’m sure he’ll be p***** off if he didn’t play well.”

Thomas’ dad Mike recently practiced with Woods and was impressed with what he saw.

He said in a quote posted on the PGA Tour’s Twitter feed: “It’s crazy how good he’s hitting it and (how) far he’s hitting it, for what he’s been through.”

Local News

