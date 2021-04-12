Jewellery stolen in burglary in Green's Hill area of Kilkenny City

Gardaí are investigating a break in at a house in Greens Hill Kilkenny City where jewellery was stolen.

The incident happened on Saturday (April 10) between 1.30pm and 11pm. A window at the rear of the building was forced open, drawers were opened and rummaged through.

A white gold ring with a number of stones was taken.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who say anything suspicious in the area on Saturday to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on (056) 7775000.