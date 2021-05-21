Here's all the new arrivals on Netflix to get you through the weekend

Netflix has released the details of all the new shows, documentaries and movies arriving to the streaming platform just in time for the weekend.

Grab some popcorn and snacks and let the long weekend begin!

Army of the Dead

Following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted.

Army of the Dead takes place following a zombie outbreak that has left Las Vegas in ruins and walled off from the rest of the world. When Scott Ward (Dave Bautista), a displaced Vegas local, former zombie war hero who’s flipping burgers on the outskirts of the town he now calls home, is approached by casino boss Bly Tanaka (Hiroyuki Sanada), it’s with the ultimate proposition: Break into the zombie-infested quarantine zone to retrieve $200 million sitting in a vault beneath the strip before the city is nuked by the government in 32 hours.

Driven by the hope that the payoff could help pave the way to a reconciliation with his estranged daughter Kate (Ella Purnell), Ward takes on the challenge, assembling a ragtag team of experts for the heist. With a ticking clock, a notoriously impenetrable vault, and a smarter, faster horde of Alpha zombies closing in, only one thing’s for certain in the greatest heist ever attempted: survivors take all.

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 3

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous follows a group of six teenagers chosen for a once-in-a-lifetime experience at a new adventure camp on the opposite side of Isla Nublar. The campers uncover more details of Dr. Wu’s secret research and must quickly take their fate into their own hands with a dangerous plan to leave Isla Nublar behind for good. But when a tropical storm delays their departure, a lethal new threat quickly closes in on the campers, placing their escape, as well as their lives, in extreme peril.

Special: Season 2

Special is a distinctive and uplifting series about a gay man, Ryan, with mild cerebral palsy who decides to rewrite his identity and finally go after the life he wants

Now semi-estranged from his mother, Ryan continues exploring the world on his own, with all the complex ups and downs life and love have to offer. Ryan really needs to get his shit together. It's been two months and he still hasn't spoken to Karen since their fight and he has a gnarly case of writer's block that's getting him in hot water with Olivia. Enter Tanner, a fun, flirty dance instructor who charms Ryan despite not being totally available.

When his writer's block eventually lifts, he's inspired to write a longform piece about disability. From there, he begins a journey of self-discovery that creates unexpected complications.

Master of None - (23/5/2021)

The Emmy Award-winning Master of None returns with a new season that chronicles the relationship of Denise and her partner Alicia. This new season is a modern love story that intimately illustrates the ups and downs of marriage, struggles with fertility, and personal growth both together and apart. Fleeting romantic highs meet crushing personal losses while existential questions of love and living are raised.

Bridesmaids

Kristen Wiig leads the cast as Annie, a maid of honour whose life unravels as she leads her best friend, Lillian (Maya Rudolph), and a group of colourful bridesmaids (Rose Byrne, Melissa McCarthy, Wendi McLendon-Covey and Ellie Kemper) on a wild ride down the road to matrimony. Annie's life is a mess. But when she finds out her lifetime best friend is engaged, she simply must serve as Lillian's maid of honor. Though lovelorn and broke, Annie bluffs her way through the expensive and bizarre rituals. With one chance to get it perfect, she'll show Lillian and her bridesmaids just how far you'll go for someone you love.

Notting Hill

William Thacker (Hugh Grant) is a London bookstore owner whose humdrum existence is thrown into romantic turmoil when famous American actress Anna Scott (Julia Roberts) appears in his shop. A chance encounter over spilled orange juice leads to a kiss that blossoms into a full-blown affair. As the average bloke and glamorous movie star draw closer and closer together, they struggle to reconcile their radically different lifestyles in the name of love.

Fifty Shades of Grey

Fifty Shades of Grey is the film adaptation of the bestselling book that became a global phenomenon. Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan), a wealthy businessman and a naïve college student engage in an intense relationship marked by the exploration of erotic extremes.

Jaws

When an insatiable great white shark terrorises Amity Island, a police chief, an oceanographer, and a grizzled shark hunter seek to destroy the beast

Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang

When Nanny McPhee arrives at the Green farm, she uses magic and discipline to help frazzled Mrs Green run things while her husband fights in the war

The Nutty Professor

Humiliated while trying to impress a pretty grad student, portly professor Sherman Klump takes a massive dose of his new weight loss potion

Shark Tale

In this animated tale, a small fish with big aspirations and a great white shark with a surprising secret form an unlikely friendship