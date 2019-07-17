MMA star Conor McGregor reportedly buys luxury mansion in Kildare for €2m

MMA star Conor McGregor is believed to have ended his Irish house hunt by reportedly purchasing a luxury home for €2 million in the heart of the Co Kildare countryside.

The former UFC two-weight champ has reportedly purchased a lavish mansion in Castledillon, after spending much of the previous four years house hunting around the Straffan area.

The 31-year-old is no stranger to the area, having previously moved into a plush mansion on the grounds of the K Club at the elite gated Ladycastle community, famous for hosting the Ryder Cup in 2006, back in 2015.

'The Paddocks' in Castledillon, near Straffan, was the family home of the son of former taoiseach Albert Reynolds' son, Albert Jr who purchased it for €1.58million in 2015, according to the Property Price Register.

Located within a short drive of the K Club, McGregor’s new family home comprises five bedrooms and six bathrooms, a living room, dining room, kitchen and games room and a gym.

The gym room

The games room is perfect for having fun

The property sits on substantial landscaped gardens and enjoys the benefit of extensive frontage on to the river Liffey. In keeping with its name, the house also comes with its own equestrian facilities.

McGregor and partner Dee Devlin reportedly considered two other properties before settling on The Paddocks to help raise their young family, and it is understood that McGregor also regularly rents mansions in Las Vegas for the duration of his MMA fights.