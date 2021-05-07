Carlow TD welcomes funding for dementia friendly garden at St Canice’s Hospital

Carlow TD Jennifer Murnane O’Connor has welcomed the awarding of €25,000 in funding for a dementia friendly garden at St Gabriel’s Ward in St Canice’s Hospital.

As part of an announcement by Fianna Fáil TD party colleague Minister Michael McGrath, 20 diverse projects have successfully secured funding from this year’s call for ideas under the Public Service Innovation Fund, an initiative of the Our Public Service 2020 reform strategy for development and innovation in the Public Service.

St Gabriel’s ward in St Canice’s Hospital is an assessment ward for people with severe psychological and behavioural disturbance secondary to dementia such that they cannot be managed anywhere else. Most of the recognized treatments are non-pharmacological and given many of their patients grew up in the country and get huge pleasure from pottering in the garden the Project Leads believe nature is a key intervention.

Deputy Murnane O’Connor commented: “This is great news for patients and families and the funding will be used to create a dementia friendly garden. The garden will have dementia friendly and multisensory plants, raised planters, easy grip tools, and heavy furniture to support leaning that would enable people to be more independent in the garden environment.”

The Fund, which was established in 2019, is a competition designed to support innovative ideas from public service bodies to promote collaboration and new and better approaches to service delivery.

This year’s call saw a total of 279 project proposals received from organisations in all sectors of the public service.

Projects will be completed before the end of 2021 with funding awards between €25,000 and €55,000 per project.