Carlow people urged to avail of walk-in booster clinic
The HSE is encouraging people of Carlow aged 50 and over to avail of the booster vaccine.
The booster is available on a walk-in/no appoinmtent necessary at the Woodford Dolmen Hotel between now and Christmas.
The following dates and times are available for people from 50 to 69 years old
Friday 17 December, 2pm to 5pm
Saturday 18 December, 2pm to 5pm
Sunday 19 December, 2pm to 5pm
Monday 20 December, 2pm to 7pm
Tuesday 21 December, 2pm to 7pm
Wednesday 22 December, 2pm to 4pm
Healthcare workers
Friday 17 December, 2pm to 5pm
Saturday 18 December, 2pm to 5pm
Sunday 19 December, 2pm to 5pm
Monday 20 December, 2pm to 7pm
Tuesday 21 December, 2pm to 7pm
Wednesday 22 December, 2pm to 4pm
They are not doing dose 1 and dose 2 walk-in clinics at this centre right now but you can register online to get an appointment here
There is free on-site parking at the Woodford Dolmen Hotel along with toilet and wheelchair accessible toilet facilities.
