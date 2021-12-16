Christmas in Carlow - What's on?

Christmas Lights Display at Delta Sensory Gardens

Strawhall Estate, Carlow / T: 059 914 3527 / E: info@deltacentre.org

www.deltasensorygardens.ie

With 16 individual gardens Delta Sensory Gardens presents an unrivalled Christmas Lights Display from Dec 4 to Dec 21. There’s also an opportunity to buy that special Christmas gift amongst an array of local artists and craft makers. On-site Café

Thyme sells a range of home-made Christmas bakes.

Christmas at Huntington Castle

Clonegal, Co. Carlow, Y21 K237 / T: 053 937 7160 / E: info@huntingtoncastle.com

www.huntingtoncastle.com

Open each weekend in Nov and Dec until Christmas (11am - 4pm) for house and garden tours and estate walks. After your visit take a well-earned break in the beautiful tea rooms, selling a full range of goodies which make an ideal gift or stocking filler. Walk the fields and select your own top class Christmas tree or pick a pre-cut tree from the courtyard.

Ballykealey House Hotel

Ballykealey, Ballon / T: 059 915 9288 / E: info@ballykealeyhouse.com

www.ballykealeyhouse.com

Dine out with family, colleagues or friends this Christmas in the beautiful surroundings of Ballykealey House in Carlow.

TD Molloy’s Restaurant

Seven Oaks Hotel / T: 059 913 1308 / E: info@sevenoakshotel.com

www.sevenoakshotel.com

TD Molloy’s Restaurant offers intimate surroundings in which to enjoy the very best of Irish and international cuisine with a

wonderful Christmas backdrop.

Rathvilly GAA are hosting a Family Fireworks display on December 11 @ 5pm at Rathvilly GAA Club

The Lord Bagenal Inn

Leighlinbridge / T: 059 977 4000 / E: info@lordbagenal.com

www.lordbagenal.com

Offering contemporary Irish and international cuisine using the finest local products, along with daily specials from

locally sourced suppliers.

Plum Tree Bistro

Woodford Dolmen Hotel / T: 059 914 2002 / E: info@woodforddolmenhotel.ie

www.woodforddolmenhotel.ie

The Plum Tree Bistro serves exquisite food in a warm and welcoming atmosphere with delicious menus filled with American, French, British and local cuisine.

The Liberty Tree

Talbot Hotel Carlow / T: 059 915 3000 / E: info@talbothotelcarlow.ie

www.talbotcarlow.ie

The Liberty Tree Restaurant is located on the fourth floor of the hotel providing a bird’s eye view of Carlow’s Christmas lights while you sample the delights of the menu.

FORM Design Made in Carlow Pop-Up Shop



Fairgreen Shopping Centre, Barrack Street Carlow from December 2 - 24, 2021

www.formcarlow.com

Meet the makers of FORM this December in a special pop-up shop in Fairgreen Shopping Centre. Browse a selection of their latest high quality ceramics, textiles, stone sculpture and jewellery to give your Christmas gifts that extra bit of sparkle!

Rathvilly Fireworks Display

The skies of northeast Carlow will be set alight and this event is bound to be fun for all of the family.

Coolanowle Foodhall and Café

7-8 Dublin Street, Carlow, R93 E434 / T: 059 911 7391 / E: info@coolanowlefoodhall.ie

www.coolanowlefoodhall.ie

Open Tuesday-Saturday, 9am-5pm, this foodie’s paradise tantalises diners with meat from their own organic farm on the Carlow/Laois border. Coolanowle has a strong ethos of supporting local food producers and champions organic food.

You can create your own hamper from delicious breads, cakes, meats, and even Irish Wild Food Foragers. A welcome find under any Christmas tree to suit every budget.

Tinryland GAA

Rathcrogue, Co. Carlow December 3 – 5

Tinryland GAA is transforming for this weekend into Tinryland’s Christmas Village, with lots of stalls from food to arts and craft.

Dublin GAA stars Barney and Dean Rock will open the weekend festivities on Friday.

Carol singing by St Clare’s Choir will bring the night to a close when the the tree lights are switched on. Santa arrives at 12 noon on Saturday and the festivities continue until 8pm on Saturday and 6pm on Sunday.

Rathwood

Rath, Tullow, Co. Carlow, R93 X3F9 / T: 059 915 6285 / E: info@rathwood.com

https://santatrain.ie/santa/tickets

The Santa Train is back! This year, Spotlight Productions (the genius team behind The Late Late Toy Show) have created a

vision like no other. This is an extremely popular event so please go to the website now to book your place and to take note of the COVID-19 guidelines. Make the most of your Rathwood experience and take in some seasonal shopping too.

Celebrate this Christmas at Arboretum Home and Garden Heaven

Old Kilkenny Road, Leighlinbridge, Co. Carlow, R93 P9F4 / T: 059 972 1558 / E: info@arboretum.ie

www.arboretum.ie

Santa sends his reindeer to Ireland to get ready for their long journey on Christmas Eve and they can now bevisited free of charge at Arboretum. For Christmas decorations this is the place to head - there is something to suit every home from the bright dazzle of The Darkest White to the rustic charm of Winter Bliss.

Dreams of Christmas Past revels in traditional Christmas colours, while Blush Wonderland is a glimpse into a magical festive forest.