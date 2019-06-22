'One superstar meets another,' World Champion Katie Taylor meets Amira O'Toole Rauf
Brave Carlow toddler meets boxing legend
Amira and Katie
"One superstar meets another superstar," said Amira O'Toole Rauf's mother, Caroline, as her daughter met World boxing champion Katie Taylor.
Amira has been in recovery after a car accident last November left the little one paralysed from her chest down.
The crash occurred on November 6 on the N80 Portlaoise to Carlow road close to Simmon's Mill Cross between Stradbally and Arles.
The undisputed boxing champion met some of the kids at Temple Street Children's Hospital after being announced as an official ambassador for the hospital.
