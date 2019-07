Gardaí in Carlow are appealing for information in relation to a burglary of an outhouse in Kiltegan.

A solid fuel stove was taken from the outhouse in the Portrushen area between 9.30pm on Monday 22 and 7.30pm on Tuesday 23.

The lock on the shed was broken in order to gain entry.

Contact Gardaí in Rathvilly with any information.