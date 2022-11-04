Search

05 Nov 2022

Calls for a ‘sea change’ in treatment of women on island of Ireland

Calls for a ‘sea change’ in treatment of women on island of Ireland

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

04 Nov 2022 2:35 PM

There needs to be  a “sea change” in how women are treated on the island of Ireland through better law and policy, a former justice minister has said.

Naomi Long said there needs to be a zero tolerance approach to abuse, misogyny and the entitlement culture that exists from the locker rooms to the corridors of power in the Republic and Northern Ireland.

Ms Long made the comments at the Shared Island Dialogue which met to discuss tackling gender-based violence and abuse on the island of Ireland.

Those attending the event, in Kells, Co Meath, included Minister for Justice Helen McEntee as well as campaigners and women’s rights advocates.

Ms Long said there is a need to improve sex education standards in schools, and to address attitudes where gender-based violence and sexual abuse can flourish.

“There is an urgency in this. A whole generation of young women are growing up forming relationships, and having sexual experiences, in a context where one in four will experience domestic abuse,” Ms Long added.

“We owe to them, we owe to ourselves to deliver not just better law and policy but a sea change in how women are treated on this island.

“We have to have a zero tolerance approach to abuse, to misogyny, harassment, the entitlement culture that exists in many places that still pervades not just the locker rooms of Ireland, but also the corridors of power on occasion.

“I believe that together we can deliver that change, but the time to act is now.”

Meanwhile, Ms McEntee said that teaching young people about respect and consent starts at primary school level.

She said that societal change is needed to address the issues embedded in the culture.

“There’s a lot of work that each and every one of us has to do. It’s each and every one of us in society and that’s why the strategy that we launched in Ireland this year, a zero tolerance plan, it really is a whole of government, whole of society strategy,” the Fine Gael minister said.

“One which requires not just government agencies, not just each and every one of us in this room, but every single person to buy into and to contribute and to change attitudes, to change the norms that have become so embedded in our society and zero tolerance.

“It’s making sure that boys and men have a role in it. It’s not just women talking to women or women talking about women, that men and boys have an absolutely key role in preventing violence against women.

“It’s greater education, greater awareness. It’s making sure that we have that education at an earlier age, so not just in our secondary schools but our primary schools, teaching what it is to respect each other, healthy relationships, consent, doing so in an age-appropriate way.

“It means acknowledging the importance of bringing about that systemic change within our society.”

Ms Long also said the collapse of the Northern Ireland institutions will impact on the passing of legislation to address gender-based violence.

She said the Stopping Domestic and Sexual Violence and Abuse Strategy cannot be finalised without a functioning Northern Ireland Executive.

Ms Long added: “Vital north-south cooperation is harder in the absence of ministers in each jurisdiction to be able to give a strong lead to their departments.

“Without a budget and without financial certainty, it is hard for us to commit to new project across all areas.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media