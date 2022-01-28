Search

28 Jan 2022

Your guide to the weekend's live sport on TV

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella

28 Jan 2022 11:35 AM

Email:

colm.kinsella@iconicnews.ie

FRIDAY, JANUARY 28

TENNIS
AUSTRALIAN OPEN
EUROSPORT, 3AM

GOLF
DUBAI DESERT CLASSIC
SKY SPORTS, 3AM

RUGBY
ULSTER V SCARLETS
PREMIER SPORTS 1, 7.35PM

RUGBY
BATH V HARLEQUINS
BT SPORT 1, 7.45PM

GOLF
FARMERS INSURANCE OPEN
SKY SPORTS, 4PM

SATURDAY, JANUARY 29

GOLF
DUBAI DESERT CLASSIC
SKY SPORTS, 5AM

TENNIS
AUSTRALIAN OPEN
EUROSPORT, 8AM

RUGBY
CONNACHT V GLASGOW
RTE2, 2.55PM

RUGBY
ZEBRE V MUNSTER
RTE2, 5PM

GAELIC FOOTBALL
DUBLIN V ARMAGH
RTE2, 7.30PM

SUNDAY, JANUARY 30

GOLF
DUBAI DESERT CLASSIC
SKY SPORTS, 5AM

TENNIS
AUSTRALIAN OPEN
EUROSPORT, 8AM

GAA
MAYO V DONEGAL
TG4, 1.45PM

RUGBY
SALE V LEICESTER
UTV, BT SPORT 1, 3PM

GAA
LEAGUE SUNDAY
RTE2, 9.30PM

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media