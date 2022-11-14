WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo says he feels 'betrayed' by Manchester United in staggering interview
Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo sat down with TV personality Piers Morgan to give an insight into his turbulent time at the club since his return in 2021.
Ronaldo, who will link up with the Portugal squad for the upcoming World Cup, gave an explosive interview which has stunned football fans across the globe.
"I don't have respect for him because he doesn't show respect for me" pic.twitter.com/GGDbOrVt0A— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 14, 2022
The full Ronaldo/Morgan interview will air this Wednesday and Thursday at 8pm.
Watch a clip from their chat below:
"I feel betrayed."— Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) November 13, 2022
EXCLUSIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo tells Piers Morgan he feels like he's being forced out of Manchester United in an explosive interview.
90 Minutes with Ronaldo. Wednesday and Thursday at 8pm on TalkTV.@cristiano | @piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #PMU pic.twitter.com/nqp4mcXHB0
