PROPERTY: Three-bedroom house in Bagenalstown going under the hammer for €95,000

A three-bedroom house in Bagenalstown is going up for public auction for €95,000.

The semi-detached house is on a large corner site allowing plenty of room for extension, if desired.

There is a very large rear garden with rear access.

Conway Park is nicely positioned towards the centre of Bagenalstown and within easy walk of all amenities.

Accommodation comprises hall, sitting room, kitchen/dining room, stairs and landing to 3 bedrooms, bathroom.

** FOR SALE BY PUBLIC AUCTION **

26th September 2019 at 2.30 PM

Radisson Blu St. Helen' s Hotel, Stillorgan Road, Dublin