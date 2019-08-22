PROPERTY: Three-bedroom house in Bagenalstown going under the hammer for €95,000
1 Conway Park, Bagenalstown, Carlow
A three-bedroom house in Bagenalstown is going up for public auction for €95,000.
The semi-detached house is on a large corner site allowing plenty of room for extension, if desired.
There is a very large rear garden with rear access.
Conway Park is nicely positioned towards the centre of Bagenalstown and within easy walk of all amenities.
Accommodation comprises hall, sitting room, kitchen/dining room, stairs and landing to 3 bedrooms, bathroom.
** FOR SALE BY PUBLIC AUCTION **
26th September 2019 at 2.30 PM
Radisson Blu St. Helen' s Hotel, Stillorgan Road, Dublin
