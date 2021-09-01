PROPERTY WATCH: This Carlow home in turn-key condition is on sale for less than you would think

This spacious three bedroom semi-detached house is located at 8 Maple Road, Rivercourt, Carlow Town and is in turn-key condition including all fittings and furniture.
The property's ground floor comprises of a bright, welcoming entrance hallway with laminate flooring, a guest WC, a bedroom, a spacious, modern style living room that leads through to a beautiful kitchen. The upstairs consists of a family bathroom, a large double bedroom, and the master bedroom with en-suite and ample storage.
The property is located in a large residential area encompassed by several other developments on the Burrin Rd, a brief five-minute walk from Fairgreen shopping centre, and runs along the River Burrin, giving doorstep access to the stunning Burrin track walkway.
This property is ideal for first-time buyers and investors alike as the property has never been placed on the rental market it is entitled to go directly to market rent which is approximately €1,200.
The property is listed with an asking price of €168,000. To view the full ad please click here.
