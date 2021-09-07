Search

07/09/2021

PROPERTY WATCH: Midlands farm expected to fetch seven-figure sum at auction

Watch: Farm on the market expected to fetch €1 million

An aerial view of Greenhills farm

Reporter:

David Power

A midlands farm is expected to reach close to €1 million when it goes on sale at public auction at the end of the month. 

Greenhills farm is a 64.5ac residential holding close to Mountrath, Co. Laois.

It was last on the market in 1969, making £14,000 an acre. 

Auctioneer Matt Dunne described that price as "a fortune at the time"

Prior to that sale to the current owners, the property and holding was owned by the Carter family for over 100 years. 

The tillage and grass holding now comes with a 1,888 sq ft bungalow and is guided at €950,000, a significant increase on what it made just over 50 years ago.

"The farm always has a fantastic reputation for finishing off cattle and growing great crops," Mr Dunne says of the property. 

He added that another attraction of the farm is the close proximity of Ballyfin Demesne, just four miles away. 

The bungalow which forms part of the holding

The property is described as being ideally located with the Slieve Bloom Mountains in the background.

It is only one mile from Mountrath town, eight miles from Portlaoise and 19 miles from Tullamore.

The farm can be sold in 1 or 2 lots.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media