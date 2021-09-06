Search

06/09/2021

Death Notices for Carlow - September 06, 2021

Lili Lonergan

The late James (Jim) Delaney

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Delaney of 7 St. Joseph's Road, Carlow Town, Carlow.

September 1st 2021, at St. James’ Hospital, Dublin. Beloved husband of Irene (Renee) and much loved father of Paul, Mary, Niall and Colm. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, sisters Sally and Mary, daughters-in-law Ann, Kate and Ann, his beloved grandchildren Mark, Rachel, Sarah, Emma and Fionán, relatives and friends. Predeceased by his brothers John and Michael.

Rest in Peace.

Owing to Government guidelines a funeral Mass for family will take place on Monday morning (Sept 6th) at 11.30am in the Cathedral of the Assumption followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Funeral Mass may be viewed on the Cathedral parish webcam using this link www.carlowcathedral.ie/webcam/

The late Tom Nolan

The death has occurred of Tom Nolan of 9 Shroughaun Close, Tullow, Carlow.

Tom died tragically. Beloved son of Trish, much-loved husband of Kim, adored father of Thomas, Emily, Kaidyn and Aria, dear brother of Stephen, Frank, Stacey and John. He will be sadly missed by his loving family, parents-in-law Nikki and Ken Coakley, sister-in-law Lauren, Natasha (mother of Thomas and Emily) nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and many friends. Predeceased by his father John.

May Tom Rest In Peace.

Funeral Arrangements to be announced.

The late Patrick (Paddy) Mitchell

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Mitchell of New Inn, Enfield, Meath / Ballinabrackey, Meath / Goatstown, Dublin / Leighlinbridge, Carlow.

Late of Kildangan, Ballinabrackey. Following a short illness in the Connolly Memorial Hospital Blanchardstown. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Kitty, sadly missed by his children Janet and Pat, grandchildren Thomas, Joseph, Séamus and Pierce, son-in-law Martin, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends, especially our good friend Ann.

May Paddy Rest in Peace.

Funeral Arrangements to be announced.

The late Aidan McManus

The death has occurred of Aidan McManus of Dolmen Gardens, Carlow Town, Carlow / Ballina, Mayo.

September 3rd 2021 (suddenly) at University Hospital, Waterford, 3 days short of his 51st birthday. Beloved husband and best pal of Suzanne, adored dad of Lilia and Grace, cherished only son of Padraic and Stephanie and much loved brother of Ann. Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife, daughters, parents, sister, father-in-law Raymond O’Keeffe, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, niece Katie, uncle Anthony Doherty, cousins, his Colleagues in IT Carlow, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May his gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 11.30am in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

Funeral Mass may be viewed on the Cathedral parish webcam using this link

www.carlowcathedral.ie/webcam/

