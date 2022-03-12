WATCH: League of Ireland player produces outrageous piece of skill
Bohemians star Stephen Mallon produced an outrageous piece of skill in his team's clash with League of Ireland champions Shamrock Rovers on Friday night.
Bohs were 1-0 down at the time as the game approached the hour mark. Mallon received the ball to feet in the centre circle and instinctively chipped it over the head of his opponent.
The crowd loved it and the commentators were left almost speechless as they raved about the move. WATCH IT BELOW:
— SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) March 12, 2022
Stephen Mallon #LOI | #LOITV | @bfcdublin pic.twitter.com/ZTPy3KpWca
In the end, Shamrock Rovers held on for a 1-0 defeat thanks to a first-half goal from Rory Gaffney.
