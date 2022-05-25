Ireland boss Stephen Kenny 'can see the improvement' in Michael Obafemi since his move to Swansea

Republic of Ireland manager announced his squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures on Wednesday.

The squad included first call ups for Festy Ebosele and CJ Hamilton while Swansea City striker Michael Obafemi has returned to the Irish senior setup for the first time in four years.

Kenny was full of praise for the 21-year-old who was in fine goalscoring form for the Swans in the Championship this season.

"I've been to Swansea a few times because we have Michael Obafemi, Cyrus Christie and Ryan Manning playing together," the Irish manager said in Wednesday's press conference.

"It is the first time that Michael has had a run of consecutive games. It is very hard for young players in the Premier League to get a run of games as the standard is so high and the squads are so big.

"You can see the improvement in Michael since he moved to Swansea. I have seen aspects of his play that I hadn't seen previously. His hold up play has really come on well and he has shown great football intelligence aligned with the speed he has got.

"The performances I have seen recently for Swansea are the best I have seen from him. He doesn't take penalties and he scored 12 goals in 16 games so he has done very well.

"I have had a few meetings with Michael. He is a charismatic guy and he is very proud to play for Ireland. He is looking forward to it."

Watch the full press conference HERE

Ireland begin their Nations League campaign against Armenia in Yerevan on Saturday, June 4 before they welcome Ukraine to the Aviva Stadium on Wednesday, June 8. The Boys in Green host Scotland on Saturday, June 11 and will conclude their June schedule with a trip to Poland to face Ukraine on Tuesday, June 14.