Republic of Ireland midfielder signs for Derby County

Republic of Ireland midfielder Conor Hourihane has signed for EFL League One outfit Derby County. PIC: Sportsfile
Republic of Ireland midfielder Conor Hourihane has signed for EFL League One outfit Derby County.
We are thrilled to confirm the signing of Republic of Ireland international midfielder @ConorHourihane on a two-year deal— Derby County (@dcfcofficial) July 6, 2022
Give him a warm welcome, #dcfcfans! #DCFC
The 31-year-old, who was released by Aston Villa, joins the Rams on a two-year deal after having loan spells at Swansea City and Sheffield United in recent times.
Hourihane has appeared 35 for the Boys in Green to date - making his debut in 2017.
"At my age now, I wanted something that would excite me, something I could be a big part of," the central midfielder told Rams TV.
"I feel like it's an exciting time now for the club. I have worked my way to achieve what I have achieved in my career, it's all about hard work, rising to challenges and I am excited for it."
Former Irish international David McGoldrick has also signed for Derby County.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.