04 May 2022

JOB ALERT: Want to join our team? Iconic Media is hiring journalists in Limerick and Kilkenny

Reporter:

Reporter

04 May 2022 3:48 PM

Iconic Media Group continues to hire local journalists and two of its leading titles, the Limerick Leader and Kilkenny People, are looking to hire for their newsrooms.

Both titles are recruiting reporters with a strong focus on local matters. Experience in court coverage and local authority meetings would be a distinct advantage. The drive to publish outstanding local stories in print and online, to hunt out that exclusive or breaking news, would be essential.

The Limerick Leader, which powers the LimerickLive website, is one of the top regional news centres in the country. A busy newsroom, you would join a team dedicated to being first with the news, telling Limerick’s story and promoting those stories on a wide variety of very successful social media platforms.

The Kilkenny People newsroom situated right in the heart of the city, is at the forefront of digital change in the news industry. It also rebranded its website to KilkennyLive, and has maintained its strong traditions in print journalism in the process - while covering the nation’s leading festivals and events.

Ideal candidates for these roles would be up for the daily challenge of giving our readers the very best in local content - just like they would have come to expect from these trusted news brands for many generations.

A strong news sense and the ability to tell the story in print, online, through the written word or video would be necessary.

Outline of key duties and responsibilities -

  • Excellent written skills and grammar
  • A keen eye for detail and accuracy
  • Strong editorial judgement
  • The ability to meet deadlines and work under pressure
  • 3 years+ experience as a writer or journalist

The closing date for applications for the positions in Kilkenny and Limerick is Friday, May 27, 2022.

To apply, please email brian.keyes@iconicnews.ie including a cover letter, CV and samples of your work.

*Sponsored Content

